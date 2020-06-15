All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 801 E. 11th.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
801 E. 11th
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

801 E. 11th

801 East 11th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Downtown Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

801 East 11th Street, Austin, TX 78701
Downtown Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9ea73070a1 ---- WELCOME TO ELEVEN BY WINDSOR Eleven by Windsor luxury apartments in Austin allow you to reside in comfort and sophistication while exploring the unique and dynamic culture of East Austin - just a few minutes from The Capitol, Lady Bird Lake, and the LBJ Presidential Library. With a Walk Score of 89, Eleven by Windsor is close to many novel shops and restaurants for your entertainment. The search for luxury apartments in Austin ends at Eleven by Windsor. We offer a large selection of apartment styles and sizes designed to fit your needs. Each apartment comes standard with rich hardwood flooring or polished concrete, modern espresso or white cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and pendant accent lighting. Every space is carefully designed and built to go above and beyond your needs. Complete with state-of-the-art machines and free weights, our fitness room allows you to get the most out of your work out. Eleven proudly houses an onsite fully functional bike storage and repair shop for our cycling enthusiasts. On those hot Austin days, cool off and relax in Eleven&rsquo;s modern aqua lounge, complete with a pool courtyard, sunning ledges and cabanas. Sitting flawlessly amongst the bustle of East Austin, Eleven by Windsor fits right in with the thriving energy and captivating culture of Austin, Texas. View our photo gallery and call us today to schedule a tour of any of our luxury apartments, or visit our leasing office for additional information. Your new home awaits you at Eleven by Windsor.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 E. 11th have any available units?
801 E. 11th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 E. 11th have?
Some of 801 E. 11th's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 E. 11th currently offering any rent specials?
801 E. 11th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 E. 11th pet-friendly?
No, 801 E. 11th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 801 E. 11th offer parking?
No, 801 E. 11th does not offer parking.
Does 801 E. 11th have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 E. 11th does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 E. 11th have a pool?
Yes, 801 E. 11th has a pool.
Does 801 E. 11th have accessible units?
No, 801 E. 11th does not have accessible units.
Does 801 E. 11th have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 E. 11th does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lakes at Renaissance Park
14000 Renaissance Ct
Austin, TX 78728
Stonelake at the Arboretum
9801 Stonelake Blvd
Austin, TX 78759
The Violet
409 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78745
Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Griffis Canyon Creek
9807 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78726
43 Hyde
4310 Avenue B
Austin, TX 78751
Promontory Point
2250 Ridgepoint Dr
Austin, TX 78754
Ellie
2900 Sunridge Dr
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin