All apartments in Austin
8008 Parkdale Drive
Last updated July 28 2019 at 12:11 PM
1 of 39
8008 Parkdale Drive
8008 Parkdale Drive
No Longer Available
8008 Parkdale Drive, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large one story home with beautiful backyard. - Large one story home with four bedrooms and two bathrooms. Beautiful backyard.
(RLNE5053476)
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Does 8008 Parkdale Drive have any available units?
8008 Parkdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 8008 Parkdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8008 Parkdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8008 Parkdale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8008 Parkdale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8008 Parkdale Drive offer parking?
No, 8008 Parkdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8008 Parkdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8008 Parkdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8008 Parkdale Drive have a pool?
No, 8008 Parkdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8008 Parkdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 8008 Parkdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8008 Parkdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8008 Parkdale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8008 Parkdale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8008 Parkdale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
