Super cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home, all hardwood flooring thought. Move in ready! Apply fast and easy online, no aggressive breed pets. Tenant will be responsible for $20 a month utility and maintenance program. Schedule your showing today!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8005 Tee Drive have any available units?
8005 Tee Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8005 Tee Drive have?
Some of 8005 Tee Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8005 Tee Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8005 Tee Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8005 Tee Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8005 Tee Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8005 Tee Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8005 Tee Drive offers parking.
Does 8005 Tee Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8005 Tee Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8005 Tee Drive have a pool?
No, 8005 Tee Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8005 Tee Drive have accessible units?
No, 8005 Tee Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8005 Tee Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8005 Tee Drive has units with dishwashers.
