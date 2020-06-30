8002 W. Hwy 290 158485

Amenities
NEW 2016 Cozy 1Bd W/D Incld w/Garage Option - Property Id: 100062
Gated community built in 2016 with only 308 units on.
10.8 mi to Downtown Austin
19.5 mi to the Domain
7.8 mi to the Hill Country Galleria
14.8 mi to ABIA
10.9 mi to University of Texas
Community Features:
Gas Grills, Comfortable Indoor & Outdoor Seating. Fitness Center Overlooking the Pool. Business Center with Apple CPU, WiFi in All Amenity Areas. Garages & Carports. Pet-Friendly. Fully-Fenced 6,000 Sq Ft Dog Park.
Apartment Features:
Espresso Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Decorative Pendant Lighting & Track Lighting in Kitchen, USB Outlets, 9' Ceilings, Nest Thermostats. Washers & Dryers Included.
Call/Text 512784-5481
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100062
Property Id 100062
(RLNE5374128)