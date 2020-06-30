All apartments in Austin
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

8002 W. Hwy 290 158485

8002 Highway 290 W · No Longer Available
Location

8002 Highway 290 W, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
NEW 2016 Cozy 1Bd W/D Incld w/Garage Option - Property Id: 100062

Gated community built in 2016 with only 308 units on.

10.8 mi to Downtown Austin
19.5 mi to the Domain
7.8 mi to the Hill Country Galleria
14.8 mi to ABIA
10.9 mi to University of Texas

Community Features:
Gas Grills, Comfortable Indoor & Outdoor Seating. Fitness Center Overlooking the Pool. Business Center with Apple CPU, WiFi in All Amenity Areas. Garages & Carports. Pet-Friendly. Fully-Fenced 6,000 Sq Ft Dog Park.

Apartment Features:
Espresso Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Decorative Pendant Lighting & Track Lighting in Kitchen, USB Outlets, 9' Ceilings, Nest Thermostats. Washers & Dryers Included.

Call/Text 512784-5481
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/100062
Property Id 100062

(RLNE5374128)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 have any available units?
8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 have?
Some of 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 currently offering any rent specials?
8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 is pet friendly.
Does 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 offer parking?
Yes, 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 offers parking.
Does 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 have a pool?
Yes, 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 has a pool.
Does 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 have accessible units?
No, 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 does not have accessible units.
Does 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8002 W. Hwy 290 158485 has units with dishwashers.

