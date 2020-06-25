8000 Rockwood Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel

Walkable to Burnet restaurants and entertainment i.e. Alamo Drafthouse, Hopdoddy, The Goodnight - 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Living, Yard/Patio. - Beautiful finishing and open floor plan with vaulted ceiling - Gorgeous gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances - gas oven, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer - Large Yard/Deck - Outdoor Dining area - Car Garage - No Carpet - Walkable to Pillow Elementary, Zoned to Anderson High -

Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator Included!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.