Last updated May 6 2019 at 8:04 PM

8000 Rockwood Lane

8000 Rockwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8000 Rockwood Lane, Austin, TX 78757
North Shoal Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Walkable to Burnet restaurants and entertainment i.e. Alamo Drafthouse, Hopdoddy, The Goodnight - 3 bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 1 Living, Yard/Patio. - Beautiful finishing and open floor plan with vaulted ceiling - Gorgeous gourmet kitchen, stainless steel appliances - gas oven, fridge, dishwasher, washer/dryer - Large Yard/Deck - Outdoor Dining area - Car Garage - No Carpet - Walkable to Pillow Elementary, Zoned to Anderson High -
Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator Included!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

8000 Rockwood Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Some of 8000 Rockwood Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
8000 Rockwood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Yes, 8000 Rockwood Lane is pet friendly.
Yes, 8000 Rockwood Lane offers parking.
Yes, 8000 Rockwood Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 8000 Rockwood Lane does not have a pool.
No, 8000 Rockwood Lane does not have accessible units.
Yes, 8000 Rockwood Lane has units with dishwashers.
