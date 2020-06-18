All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 800 Sugaree Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
800 Sugaree Ave
Last updated April 29 2020 at 1:54 PM

800 Sugaree Ave

800 Sugaree Avenue · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 Sugaree Avenue, Austin, TX 78757
Highland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
conference room
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

Calling on all furbabies, cuddle monsters and slobsters. Have you seen so much wide open spaces? So much room for activities? So much..wait.SQUIRREL!  Ahem Sorry, anyways drag your human out here and bribe them with snuggles so they may come here to live. You can tell them about strategic location, and modern living, and whatever, who cares.  BALL!!
___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Stainless Steel Appliance Package

Solid Surface Quartz and Granite Countertops

Tile Backsplash and Under-Mount Stainless Steel Sink

Kitchen Islands

Custom Wood Cabinets with Under Cabinet Lighting

Kember Kemlam Flooring in Living Areas

Tile in Bathrooms

Premium Carpet in the Bedrooms

9' Ceilings in Most with 11'-20' Ceiling Heights Available

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Vibrant Pool, Water Features, Fire Pits & Grilling Areas

Rooftop Lounge with Downtown Views

Well-Equipped Fitness Center and Fitness Courtyard

Relaxation Courtyard

Paseos with Outdoor Lounge Space

Conference Room, Resident Lounge and Gathering Kitchen

Wi-Fi Throughout Common Areas

Direct Access to 7,000 SF Dog Park

Cyber Lounge

 

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Sugaree Ave have any available units?
800 Sugaree Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Sugaree Ave have?
Some of 800 Sugaree Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Sugaree Ave currently offering any rent specials?
800 Sugaree Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Sugaree Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Sugaree Ave is pet friendly.
Does 800 Sugaree Ave offer parking?
Yes, 800 Sugaree Ave does offer parking.
Does 800 Sugaree Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Sugaree Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Sugaree Ave have a pool?
Yes, 800 Sugaree Ave has a pool.
Does 800 Sugaree Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 800 Sugaree Ave has accessible units.
Does 800 Sugaree Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Sugaree Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 800 Sugaree Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Avesta Altura
1911 Willow Creek Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Somerset Townhomes
6800 Austin Center Blvd
Austin, TX 78731
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln
Austin, TX 78749
FiveTwo at Highland
110 Jacob Fontaine Lane
Austin, TX 78752
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
24 Flats
1515 Palma Plz
Austin, TX 78703
Menlo at Mueller
6855 E Highway 290
Austin, TX 78723

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity