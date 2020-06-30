All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 2 2020 at 4:47 PM

800 Montopolis Dr B

800 Montopolis Dr · No Longer Available
Location

800 Montopolis Dr, Austin, TX 78741
Montopolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Unit B Available 04/30/20 Real Vintage Charm 5 minutes from Downtown - Property Id: 39543

This is a 75 year old craftsman style duplex home with many of it's original features. It still has the original hard wood floors, 10-11 foot ceilings, plus many new features. The Duplex has a real iron clawfoot tub and shower combination, in addition to a brand new bathroom. It has new marble style flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, butcher block counter tops, brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances being installed this week. It has a new Cental AC system, a tankless high efficiency water heater and a private fenced yard. It's got connections for a gas washer and dryer unit and a washer and dryer set can be added for a slight upcharge. It has a nice sized side yard and porch that's fully fenced. You won't find something with this much character, this close to downtown. Its less than one mile from Cesar Chavez area, only one mile from Roy Guerrero Park and the "secret beach". You can be in downtown in about 5 minutes. This area is transitioning quickly.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/39543
Property Id 39543

(RLNE5619514)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Montopolis Dr B have any available units?
800 Montopolis Dr B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Montopolis Dr B have?
Some of 800 Montopolis Dr B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Montopolis Dr B currently offering any rent specials?
800 Montopolis Dr B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Montopolis Dr B pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Montopolis Dr B is pet friendly.
Does 800 Montopolis Dr B offer parking?
No, 800 Montopolis Dr B does not offer parking.
Does 800 Montopolis Dr B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Montopolis Dr B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Montopolis Dr B have a pool?
No, 800 Montopolis Dr B does not have a pool.
Does 800 Montopolis Dr B have accessible units?
No, 800 Montopolis Dr B does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Montopolis Dr B have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Montopolis Dr B does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
