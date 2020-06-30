800 Montopolis Dr B

Amenities

Unit B Available 04/30/20 Real Vintage Charm 5 minutes from Downtown - Property Id: 39543



This is a 75 year old craftsman style duplex home with many of it's original features. It still has the original hard wood floors, 10-11 foot ceilings, plus many new features. The Duplex has a real iron clawfoot tub and shower combination, in addition to a brand new bathroom. It has new marble style flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, butcher block counter tops, brand new cabinets and stainless steel appliances being installed this week. It has a new Cental AC system, a tankless high efficiency water heater and a private fenced yard. It's got connections for a gas washer and dryer unit and a washer and dryer set can be added for a slight upcharge. It has a nice sized side yard and porch that's fully fenced. You won't find something with this much character, this close to downtown. Its less than one mile from Cesar Chavez area, only one mile from Roy Guerrero Park and the "secret beach". You can be in downtown in about 5 minutes. This area is transitioning quickly.

