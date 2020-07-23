800 Embassy Drive - 205

Amenities
New condos at the Tyndall. Friends and neighbors can gather to grill under the ionic shade structure or retreat to the courtyard for peace and relaxation! Walk to many eateries. 3 minute drive to Dell Seton Med Center/Med School. Full outdoor kitchens, expansive Pool with views of the city, 24 Hour private lobby with concierge. Media equipped conference room, state of the art fitness center! Reserved garage parking, Dog run and MUCH MORE! Fridge and Washer and Dryer Included!
********SPECIAL 2 weeks free rent at move in*********
