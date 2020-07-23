All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 800 Embassy Drive - 205.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
800 Embassy Drive - 205
Last updated July 18 2020 at 2:55 PM

800 Embassy Drive - 205

800 Embassy Drive · (512) 829-7678
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Central East Austin
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

800 Embassy Drive, Austin, TX 78702
Central East Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 560 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
conference room
concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
lobby
New condos at the Tyndall. Friends and neighbors can gather to grill under the ionic shade structure or retreat to the courtyard for peace and relaxation! Walk to many eateries. 3 minute drive to Dell Seton Med Center/Med School. Full outdoor kitchens, expansive Pool with views of the city, 24 Hour private lobby with concierge. Media equipped conference room, state of the art fitness center! Reserved garage parking, Dog run and MUCH MORE! Fridge and Washer and Dryer Included!
********SPECIAL 2 weeks free rent at move in*********
Be the First to live at the Tyndall. BRAND NEW condos! Friends and neighbors can gather to grill under the ionic shade structure or retreat to the courtyard for peace and relaxation! Walk to many eateries. 3 minute drive to Dell Seton Med Center/Med School. Full outdoor kitchens, expansive Pool, 24 Hour private lobby with concierge. Media equipped conference room, state of the art fitness center! Reserved garage parking, Dog run and MUCH MORE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Embassy Drive - 205 have any available units?
800 Embassy Drive - 205 has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Embassy Drive - 205 have?
Some of 800 Embassy Drive - 205's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Embassy Drive - 205 currently offering any rent specials?
800 Embassy Drive - 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Embassy Drive - 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 800 Embassy Drive - 205 is pet friendly.
Does 800 Embassy Drive - 205 offer parking?
Yes, 800 Embassy Drive - 205 offers parking.
Does 800 Embassy Drive - 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Embassy Drive - 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Embassy Drive - 205 have a pool?
Yes, 800 Embassy Drive - 205 has a pool.
Does 800 Embassy Drive - 205 have accessible units?
No, 800 Embassy Drive - 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Embassy Drive - 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Embassy Drive - 205 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 800 Embassy Drive - 205?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ethos Apartments
8001 S IH 35 Frontage Rd
Austin, TX 78744
The Brodie
8700 Brodie Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Bridge at Center Ridge
701 Center Ridge Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Burl Apartments
2414 Ventura Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Concord
7330 Bluff Springs Road
Austin, TX 78745
Channings Mark Apartments
11282 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin 2 Bedroom ApartmentsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly ApartmentsAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXNew Braunfels, TX
Pflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity