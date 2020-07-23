800 Embassy Drive - 205

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly conference room concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access lobby

New condos at the Tyndall. Friends and neighbors can gather to grill under the ionic shade structure or retreat to the courtyard for peace and relaxation! Walk to many eateries. 3 minute drive to Dell Seton Med Center/Med School. Full outdoor kitchens, expansive Pool with views of the city, 24 Hour private lobby with concierge. Media equipped conference room, state of the art fitness center! Reserved garage parking, Dog run and MUCH MORE! Fridge and Washer and Dryer Included!

********SPECIAL 2 weeks free rent at move in*********

Be the First to live at the Tyndall. BRAND NEW condos! Friends and neighbors can gather to grill under the ionic shade structure or retreat to the courtyard for peace and relaxation! Walk to many eateries. 3 minute drive to Dell Seton Med Center/Med School. Full outdoor kitchens, expansive Pool, 24 Hour private lobby with concierge. Media equipped conference room, state of the art fitness center! Reserved garage parking, Dog run and MUCH MORE!