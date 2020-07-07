7917 West Gate Blvd Unit A

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher all utils included parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking internet access

FULLY FURNISHED, ALL BILLS PAID, INCLUDES WIFI



FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Text/Call for details



512-256-4411- 2 bedroom available for rent now. call 512-256-4411 to set an appointment to view or to get more information.



VIDEO TOUR: (coming soon)



Perfect for COUPLES, or PROFESSIONALS who want to be in town without the high costs. Just a very short drive to everything, close to freeways, and conveniently located. Be close to everything this city has to offer while staying in your own home away from home with many amenities & lots of natural light.



No Pets Allowed



