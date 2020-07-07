7917 West Gate Blvd Unit A

Amenities
FULLY FURNISHED, ALL BILLS PAID, INCLUDES WIFI
FOR FASTEST RESPONSE: Text/Call for details
512-256-4411- 2 bedroom available for rent now. call 512-256-4411 to set an appointment to view or to get more information.
VIDEO TOUR: (coming soon)
FULLY FURNISHED, ALL BILLS PAID, INCLUDES WIFI
Perfect for COUPLES, or PROFESSIONALS who want to be in town without the high costs. Just a very short drive to everything, close to freeways, and conveniently located. Be close to everything this city has to offer while staying in your own home away from home with many amenities & lots of natural light.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5719464)