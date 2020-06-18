Rent Calculator
Home
Austin, TX
7917 Sales St.
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:35 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7917 Sales St.
7917 Sales Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
7917 Sales Street, Austin, TX 78757
Wooten
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
- To get in contact with an agent and get more information on this listing, visit our website realtyprosaustin.com.
(RLNE3970804)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7917 Sales St. have any available units?
7917 Sales St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 7917 Sales St. currently offering any rent specials?
7917 Sales St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7917 Sales St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7917 Sales St. is pet friendly.
Does 7917 Sales St. offer parking?
No, 7917 Sales St. does not offer parking.
Does 7917 Sales St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7917 Sales St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7917 Sales St. have a pool?
No, 7917 Sales St. does not have a pool.
Does 7917 Sales St. have accessible units?
No, 7917 Sales St. does not have accessible units.
Does 7917 Sales St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7917 Sales St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7917 Sales St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7917 Sales St. does not have units with air conditioning.
