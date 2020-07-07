Amenities

7913 Taranto DR Available 07/10/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Milwood-Northwest Austin - Stunning 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Milwood-Northwest Austin ~ Beautiful Updates Throughout ~ Large Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances & Breakfast Area ~ Formal Dining ~ Living Room w/Fireplace & Vaulted Ceiling ~ Master Downstairs w/Double Vanities, Garden Tub, Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ 2nd Living Area Upstairs ~ Immaculately Landscaped Lawn Under Towering Mature Trees w/Sprinkler System ~ Beautiful Stone Patio Out Back ~ 2 Car Garage w/Openers ~ Close to Schools, Shopping & Dining ~ Easy Access to 45 & 183



(RLNE4159670)