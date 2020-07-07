All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

7913 Taranto DR

7913 Taranto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7913 Taranto Drive, Austin, TX 78729
Milwood

Amenities

7913 Taranto DR Available 07/10/20 Stunning 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Milwood-Northwest Austin - Stunning 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Milwood-Northwest Austin ~ Beautiful Updates Throughout ~ Large Kitchen w/Stainless Steel Appliances & Breakfast Area ~ Formal Dining ~ Living Room w/Fireplace & Vaulted Ceiling ~ Master Downstairs w/Double Vanities, Garden Tub, Shower & Walk-In Closet ~ 2nd Living Area Upstairs ~ Immaculately Landscaped Lawn Under Towering Mature Trees w/Sprinkler System ~ Beautiful Stone Patio Out Back ~ 2 Car Garage w/Openers ~ Close to Schools, Shopping & Dining ~ Easy Access to 45 & 183

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7913 Taranto DR have any available units?
7913 Taranto DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7913 Taranto DR have?
Some of 7913 Taranto DR's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7913 Taranto DR currently offering any rent specials?
7913 Taranto DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7913 Taranto DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 7913 Taranto DR is pet friendly.
Does 7913 Taranto DR offer parking?
Yes, 7913 Taranto DR offers parking.
Does 7913 Taranto DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7913 Taranto DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7913 Taranto DR have a pool?
Yes, 7913 Taranto DR has a pool.
Does 7913 Taranto DR have accessible units?
No, 7913 Taranto DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7913 Taranto DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7913 Taranto DR does not have units with dishwashers.

