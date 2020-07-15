Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly concierge parking playground pool 24hr maintenance garage tennis court

7908 Cahill Dr Available 08/12/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Hunters Chase in North Austin - Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home Nestled under Towering Trees on Corner Lot in Hunters Chase in North Austin ~ Soaring Vaulted Ceilings ~ 2 Living Area's ~ Fireplace ~ New Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout ~ NO Carpet ~ New Paint ~ New Fixtures ~ Large Master w/Double Vanities, Shower & Garden Tub ~ 2" Blinds Throughout ~ Covered Deck in Privacy Fenced Backyard ~ 2 Car Garage w/Openers ~ Storage Building ~ Close to 183 & 45 w/Great Schools, Dining & Shopping Nearby ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting



