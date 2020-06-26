Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

7907 Wakefield Drive Available 05/15/19 Just off Brodie Lane and South Mopac Area - Lovely one story South Austin home off Brodie Lane. Enjoy easy care laminate wood floors - updated kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space - Kitchen open to living and dining area - spacious master suite plus two secondary bedroom. Covered back patio is the place to sit back and relax. Close to schools, shopping with easy access to Mopac.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



