7882 US 290 W 245484

Amenities
New 2018 | 2Bd $1915 | W/D Incld | **Garage **Yard - Property Id: 121726
$99 App Fee & $0 Deposit for 13+ Month Lease Terms
This Luxury Gated community was built in 2018. Relaxing Views, Decorative pendant lighting over island suitable for bar stool dining, and stainless steel appliances. White or Espresso Cabinets with contrasting Grey or White Quartz counter tops with under-mount sinks. 9' high ceilings, LED lighting, ceiling fans, Full-Size Washers & Dryers, Wood Plank flooring, and Carpeted Bedrooms. Resort Style Pool.
10.8 mi to Downtown Austin
19.5 mi to the Domain
7.8 mi to the Hill Country Galleria
14.8 mi to ABIA
10.9 mi to University of Texas
512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group
Property Id 121726
(RLNE5444466)