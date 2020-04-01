All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

7882 US 290 W 245484

7882 US Route 290 · (512) 784-5481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7882 US Route 290, Austin, TX 78736
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 245484 · Avail. now

$1,915

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1145 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
garage
New 2018 | 2Bd $1915 | W/D Incld | **Garage **Yard - Property Id: 121726

$99 App Fee & $0 Deposit for 13+ Month Lease Terms

This Luxury Gated community was built in 2018. Relaxing Views, Decorative pendant lighting over island suitable for bar stool dining, and stainless steel appliances. White or Espresso Cabinets with contrasting Grey or White Quartz counter tops with under-mount sinks. 9' high ceilings, LED lighting, ceiling fans, Full-Size Washers & Dryers, Wood Plank flooring, and Carpeted Bedrooms. Resort Style Pool.

10.8 mi to Downtown Austin
19.5 mi to the Domain
7.8 mi to the Hill Country Galleria
14.8 mi to ABIA
10.9 mi to University of Texas

512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located. Please call for details and confirmation.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/121726
Property Id 121726

(RLNE5444466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7882 US 290 W 245484 have any available units?
7882 US 290 W 245484 has a unit available for $1,915 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7882 US 290 W 245484 have?
Some of 7882 US 290 W 245484's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7882 US 290 W 245484 currently offering any rent specials?
7882 US 290 W 245484 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7882 US 290 W 245484 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7882 US 290 W 245484 is pet friendly.
Does 7882 US 290 W 245484 offer parking?
Yes, 7882 US 290 W 245484 does offer parking.
Does 7882 US 290 W 245484 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7882 US 290 W 245484 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7882 US 290 W 245484 have a pool?
Yes, 7882 US 290 W 245484 has a pool.
Does 7882 US 290 W 245484 have accessible units?
No, 7882 US 290 W 245484 does not have accessible units.
Does 7882 US 290 W 245484 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7882 US 290 W 245484 has units with dishwashers.
