7816 Elkhorn Mountain TRL

Amenities
Beautiful home located in a friendly neighborhood perfect for rental! Both welcoming & comfortable and will immediately feel like home. Its well-designed layout offers a large living room w/ a cozy fireplace. Bright & spacious kitchen provides a delightful dining area, ample cabinetry, & wide counter tops. There are 4 beds, 2 baths & 2 car garage. Beautiful master suite has full bathroom w/ walk-in shower, soaking tub & double vanities. Backyard is fenced w/ a vast amount of space to enjoy and entertain.