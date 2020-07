Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Gorgeous townhome with 3 beds and 3 full baths. Home has two master bedrooms with an in-law layout. Both master bedrooms are upstairs. Loft area great for office or play space. Stainless steel appliances, comes with fridge, washer and dryer. Close to Crestview train station. This neighborhood is a hidden gem at N Lamar. Very active HOA including social events.

Community has pool, gardens, cluster mailboxes, pocket parks.