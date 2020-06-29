All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 19 2020 at 7:08 AM

7805 Cooper Ln

7805 Cooper Lane · (512) 762-2697
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7805 Cooper Lane, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 604 · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1220 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
New condo (2019)! Modern finishes, 2 covered parking spots, and conveniently located in south Austin. Great roommate layout with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs, and another half bath downstairs with the living and kitchen area. All new kitchen appliances! No carpet! Washer and dryer in unit. Hunter Douglas blinds. Private outdoor patio with convenient access to 2 covered parking spots, plus a private entrance (easily avoid covid germs!!). Great community amenities (huge outdoor entertaining area with seating/built in grills, fitness center, pool, off leash dog park) Walk to Thicket Food Park and enjoy a variety of food trucks, shaded seating, live music and special events. 7 miles to Barton Creek Greenbelt, 9 miles to UT, 12 miles to the airport, 2 miles to Southpark Meadows shopping center, 6 miles to St Edwards Univ. Text for a showing! 512-762-2697

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7805 Cooper Ln have any available units?
7805 Cooper Ln has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7805 Cooper Ln have?
Some of 7805 Cooper Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7805 Cooper Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7805 Cooper Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7805 Cooper Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 7805 Cooper Ln is pet friendly.
Does 7805 Cooper Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7805 Cooper Ln offers parking.
Does 7805 Cooper Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7805 Cooper Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7805 Cooper Ln have a pool?
Yes, 7805 Cooper Ln has a pool.
Does 7805 Cooper Ln have accessible units?
No, 7805 Cooper Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7805 Cooper Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7805 Cooper Ln has units with dishwashers.
