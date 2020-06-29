7805 Cooper Ln

Amenities

New condo (2019)! Modern finishes, 2 covered parking spots, and conveniently located in south Austin. Great roommate layout with 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms upstairs, and another half bath downstairs with the living and kitchen area. All new kitchen appliances! No carpet! Washer and dryer in unit. Hunter Douglas blinds. Private outdoor patio with convenient access to 2 covered parking spots, plus a private entrance (easily avoid covid germs!!). Great community amenities (huge outdoor entertaining area with seating/built in grills, fitness center, pool, off leash dog park) Walk to Thicket Food Park and enjoy a variety of food trucks, shaded seating, live music and special events. 7 miles to Barton Creek Greenbelt, 9 miles to UT, 12 miles to the airport, 2 miles to Southpark Meadows shopping center, 6 miles to St Edwards Univ. Text for a showing! 512-762-2697