7804 Swindon Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful single story 3/2 home in Southwest Austin. Tree shaded lot. This home has a 2 car garage. It has an open and bright floor plan. The kitchen is open to the family room which has a cozy fireplace. There are 2 dining areas. All bedrooms are spacious. Big fenced backyard. Pets are accepted, but no aggressive breed dogs. Limit of 2 pets. Minutes to downtown and very convenient to Central Market. Walk to bus line. Convenient to MOPAC. Hurry for this one!! Available around August 1st.