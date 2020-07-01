All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7712 Islander Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7712 Islander Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 7:37 PM

7712 Islander Drive

7712 Islander Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7712 Islander Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great Austin subdivision offers neutral paint, upgraded flooring and fixtures.
Cozy fireplace resides in the living area. Spacious kitchen with gas cooktop. Large backyard with plenty of mature trees.
Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. $1800 security deposit required. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Islander Drive have any available units?
7712 Islander Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7712 Islander Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Islander Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Islander Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7712 Islander Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7712 Islander Drive offer parking?
No, 7712 Islander Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7712 Islander Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Islander Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Islander Drive have a pool?
No, 7712 Islander Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Islander Drive have accessible units?
No, 7712 Islander Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Islander Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7712 Islander Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7712 Islander Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7712 Islander Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Move Cross Country
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Chateau Avalon of Austin
833 Fairfield Dr
Austin, TX 78758
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
AMLI Eastside
1000 San Marcos St
Austin, TX 78702
Mesa Verde
3201 Duval Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Cannon Oaks
2302 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
The Ivy
8912 N Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78753
The Copeland
2511 West Braker Lane
Austin, TX 78758
Establishment
3501 S 1st St
Austin, TX 78704

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin