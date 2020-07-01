7712 Islander Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home in great Austin subdivision offers neutral paint, upgraded flooring and fixtures.

Cozy fireplace resides in the living area. Spacious kitchen with gas cooktop. Large backyard with plenty of mature trees.

Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval and additional deposit. $1800 security deposit required. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.