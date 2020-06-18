7706 Eastcrest Drive - B

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

This cozy 2/1 duplex is located in a cul-del-sac on the SW corner of I35 and 183. It is a ~15 min drive/rideshare from downtown, the Domain, and Mueller. Both the front yard and backyard are enormous and include a private, enclosed patio. Lawncare is included in the rent payment. This unit was recently renovated in 2017-18 and comes with new fixtures and appliances. The unit comes with a range/oven, microwave/range hood, fridge w/ ice maker, and dishwasher. The flooring is a mix of tile and vinyl plank. Each bedroom has a small walk-in closet. There are electric W/D connections in the unit. The attached 1-car carport has a good-sized, lockable storage unit.

2/1 located on cul-de-sac at the SW corner of the I35 and 183 intersection.