7706 Eastcrest Drive - B
Last updated February 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

7706 Eastcrest Drive - B

7706 Eastcrest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7706 Eastcrest Drive, Austin, TX 78752
Highland

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
This cozy 2/1 duplex is located in a cul-del-sac on the SW corner of I35 and 183. It is a ~15 min drive/rideshare from downtown, the Domain, and Mueller. Both the front yard and backyard are enormous and include a private, enclosed patio. Lawncare is included in the rent payment. This unit was recently renovated in 2017-18 and comes with new fixtures and appliances. The unit comes with a range/oven, microwave/range hood, fridge w/ ice maker, and dishwasher. The flooring is a mix of tile and vinyl plank. Each bedroom has a small walk-in closet. There are electric W/D connections in the unit. The attached 1-car carport has a good-sized, lockable storage unit.
2/1 located on cul-de-sac at the SW corner of the I35 and 183 intersection.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B have any available units?
7706 Eastcrest Drive - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B have?
Some of 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
7706 Eastcrest Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B is pet friendly.
Does 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B offer parking?
Yes, 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B offers parking.
Does 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B have a pool?
No, 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7706 Eastcrest Drive - B has units with dishwashers.

