Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7601 St. Amant - B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7601 St. Amant - B
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7601 St. Amant - B
7601 Saint Amant Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
7601 Saint Amant Place, Austin, TX 78749
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with carport and fenced in backyard. Fresh paint and new carpets throughout. Quick move in available. Pets welcome but must be approved.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7601 St. Amant - B have any available units?
7601 St. Amant - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7601 St. Amant - B have?
Some of 7601 St. Amant - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7601 St. Amant - B currently offering any rent specials?
7601 St. Amant - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 St. Amant - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7601 St. Amant - B is pet friendly.
Does 7601 St. Amant - B offer parking?
Yes, 7601 St. Amant - B offers parking.
Does 7601 St. Amant - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 St. Amant - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 St. Amant - B have a pool?
No, 7601 St. Amant - B does not have a pool.
Does 7601 St. Amant - B have accessible units?
No, 7601 St. Amant - B does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 St. Amant - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7601 St. Amant - B has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Bexley at Anderson Mill
8601 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Camden Stoneleigh
4825 Davis Ln
Austin, TX 78749
The Boulevard At Town Lake
2600 Lake Austin Blvd
Austin, TX 78703
Agave at South Congress
625 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
The Asten at Ribelin Ranch
9900 McNeil Dr
Austin, TX 78750
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Williamson County Apartments
Bexar County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin