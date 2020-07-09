All apartments in Austin
7601 St. Amant - B.
Last updated March 4 2020 at 5:31 AM

7601 St. Amant - B

7601 Saint Amant Place · No Longer Available
Location

7601 Saint Amant Place, Austin, TX 78749

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
2 bedroom 1 bath duplex with carport and fenced in backyard. Fresh paint and new carpets throughout. Quick move in available. Pets welcome but must be approved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 St. Amant - B have any available units?
7601 St. Amant - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 St. Amant - B have?
Some of 7601 St. Amant - B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 St. Amant - B currently offering any rent specials?
7601 St. Amant - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 St. Amant - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7601 St. Amant - B is pet friendly.
Does 7601 St. Amant - B offer parking?
Yes, 7601 St. Amant - B offers parking.
Does 7601 St. Amant - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7601 St. Amant - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 St. Amant - B have a pool?
No, 7601 St. Amant - B does not have a pool.
Does 7601 St. Amant - B have accessible units?
No, 7601 St. Amant - B does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 St. Amant - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7601 St. Amant - B has units with dishwashers.

