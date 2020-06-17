All apartments in Austin
7601 Rialto Blvd

7601 Rialto Boulevard · (201) 845-7300
Location

7601 Rialto Boulevard, Austin, TX 78735
West Oak Hill

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1144 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
carpet
$1200, 2bd/2bth, Lantana Hill Apartments (7601 Rialto Blvd Austin TX 78735) First, short term Lease or can be extended to a year
This charming apartment which includes granite counters, new carpet, new appliances, and new cabinets. Centrally located off between 290 West and William Canon Drive. 15 minute commute to downtown Austin. Also, a quick walk to NXP and AMD. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Minutes from Starbucks, Wal-Mart, Target, HEB, etc. Apartment is in a, gated community. Neighbors are nice. Any maintenance requests were addressed quickly. The complex has the Austin feel to it with great hill country views. Moving to new house and need to find a sublet
LOCATION, friendly complex, and reasonable price make this apartment a solid deal. Take over our lease with only an application . Lease can be extended if desirable. Move in date preferably May 8TH or at later date (negotiable). Perfect for two people wanting to share a place or someone wanting a two-bedroom apartment.
The only move in costs are $175 for the application fee/background check. Happy to reimburse this fee to you upon successful lease transfer. Security deposit is $500 but can be waived upon successful background completion. Lease ends October 5th but can be extended.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7601 Rialto Blvd have any available units?
7601 Rialto Blvd has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7601 Rialto Blvd have?
Some of 7601 Rialto Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7601 Rialto Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
7601 Rialto Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7601 Rialto Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 7601 Rialto Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7601 Rialto Blvd offer parking?
No, 7601 Rialto Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 7601 Rialto Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7601 Rialto Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7601 Rialto Blvd have a pool?
No, 7601 Rialto Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 7601 Rialto Blvd have accessible units?
No, 7601 Rialto Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 7601 Rialto Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 7601 Rialto Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
