Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated carpet

$1200, 2bd/2bth, Lantana Hill Apartments (7601 Rialto Blvd Austin TX 78735) First, short term Lease or can be extended to a year

This charming apartment which includes granite counters, new carpet, new appliances, and new cabinets. Centrally located off between 290 West and William Canon Drive. 15 minute commute to downtown Austin. Also, a quick walk to NXP and AMD. Washer and dryer inside the unit. Minutes from Starbucks, Wal-Mart, Target, HEB, etc. Apartment is in a, gated community. Neighbors are nice. Any maintenance requests were addressed quickly. The complex has the Austin feel to it with great hill country views. Moving to new house and need to find a sublet

LOCATION, friendly complex, and reasonable price make this apartment a solid deal. Take over our lease with only an application . Lease can be extended if desirable. Move in date preferably May 8TH or at later date (negotiable). Perfect for two people wanting to share a place or someone wanting a two-bedroom apartment.

The only move in costs are $175 for the application fee/background check. Happy to reimburse this fee to you upon successful lease transfer. Security deposit is $500 but can be waived upon successful background completion. Lease ends October 5th but can be extended.

http://lantanahillsapts.com/