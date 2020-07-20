7511 Colton-Bluff Springs RD

Barn not included with lease. Very private area. Gated property with chain link fencing on 3 acres. Wheel chair ramp at the front door for easy access. Beautiful hardwood flooring. Enclosed back patio attached to back of the home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
