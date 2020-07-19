All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 3 2020 at 4:02 AM

7433 Elk Pass Drive

7433 Elk Pass Drive · (281) 222-8945
Location

7433 Elk Pass Drive, Austin, TX 78744
Southeast Austin

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Aug 5

$1,675

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1699 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3/2.5 Two story home that features, 2 car garage, fenced yard, washer and dryer connections, pet friendly . Located Close access to 183 off Mckinney Falls road. Call us today to schedule a tour.
Air conditioning, Dishwasher, Garage parking, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Pet Friendly, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7433 Elk Pass Drive have any available units?
7433 Elk Pass Drive has a unit available for $1,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7433 Elk Pass Drive have?
Some of 7433 Elk Pass Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7433 Elk Pass Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7433 Elk Pass Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7433 Elk Pass Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7433 Elk Pass Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7433 Elk Pass Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7433 Elk Pass Drive offers parking.
Does 7433 Elk Pass Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7433 Elk Pass Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7433 Elk Pass Drive have a pool?
No, 7433 Elk Pass Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7433 Elk Pass Drive have accessible units?
No, 7433 Elk Pass Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7433 Elk Pass Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7433 Elk Pass Drive has units with dishwashers.
