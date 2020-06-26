743 E Oltorf ST

Amenities

google fiber granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool google fiber

Charming gated community located minutes from downtown,SoCo district,Stacy Park & IH 35.This recently updated unit is bright & open with a flexible floor-plan (second bedroom or loft office space) New energy efficient windows throughout, Fresh paint, Hardwoods, Stainless steel appliances,Granite countertops, custom concrete sinks, walk-in closet, Nest thermostat, Google Fiber ready. Unit comes with 1 reserved covered parking just steps away from your door! Complex backs to 38 acre Blunn Creek Preserve.