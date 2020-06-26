All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 21 2019 at 2:24 AM

743 E Oltorf ST

743 East Oltorf Street · No Longer Available
Location

743 East Oltorf Street, Austin, TX 78704
St. Edwards

Amenities

google fiber
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
google fiber
Charming gated community located minutes from downtown,SoCo district,Stacy Park & IH 35.This recently updated unit is bright & open with a flexible floor-plan (second bedroom or loft office space) New energy efficient windows throughout, Fresh paint, Hardwoods, Stainless steel appliances,Granite countertops, custom concrete sinks, walk-in closet, Nest thermostat, Google Fiber ready. Unit comes with 1 reserved covered parking just steps away from your door! Complex backs to 38 acre Blunn Creek Preserve.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 743 E Oltorf ST have any available units?
743 E Oltorf ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 743 E Oltorf ST have?
Some of 743 E Oltorf ST's amenities include google fiber, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 743 E Oltorf ST currently offering any rent specials?
743 E Oltorf ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 743 E Oltorf ST pet-friendly?
No, 743 E Oltorf ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 743 E Oltorf ST offer parking?
Yes, 743 E Oltorf ST offers parking.
Does 743 E Oltorf ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 743 E Oltorf ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 743 E Oltorf ST have a pool?
Yes, 743 E Oltorf ST has a pool.
Does 743 E Oltorf ST have accessible units?
No, 743 E Oltorf ST does not have accessible units.
Does 743 E Oltorf ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 743 E Oltorf ST has units with dishwashers.
