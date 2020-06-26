743 E Oltorf ST

Amenities
Charming gated community located minutes from downtown,SoCo district,Stacy Park & IH 35.This recently updated unit is bright & open with a flexible floor-plan (second bedroom or loft office space) New energy efficient windows throughout, Fresh paint, Hardwoods, Stainless steel appliances,Granite countertops, custom concrete sinks, walk-in closet, Nest thermostat, Google Fiber ready. Unit comes with 1 reserved covered parking just steps away from your door! Complex backs to 38 acre Blunn Creek Preserve.