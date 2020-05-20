Rent Calculator
Last updated November 4 2019 at 9:24 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
742 Gunter St - A
742 Gunter St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
742 Gunter St, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 742 Gunter St - A have any available units?
742 Gunter St - A doesn't have any available units at this time.
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 742 Gunter St - A currently offering any rent specials?
742 Gunter St - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Gunter St - A pet-friendly?
No, 742 Gunter St - A is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 742 Gunter St - A offer parking?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not offer parking.
Does 742 Gunter St - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Gunter St - A have a pool?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not have a pool.
Does 742 Gunter St - A have accessible units?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Gunter St - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 742 Gunter St - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not have units with air conditioning.
