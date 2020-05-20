All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 4 2019 at 9:24 AM

742 Gunter St - A

742 Gunter St · No Longer Available
Location

742 Gunter St, Austin, TX 78702
Govalle

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 742 Gunter St - A have any available units?
742 Gunter St - A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 742 Gunter St - A currently offering any rent specials?
742 Gunter St - A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 742 Gunter St - A pet-friendly?
No, 742 Gunter St - A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 742 Gunter St - A offer parking?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not offer parking.
Does 742 Gunter St - A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 742 Gunter St - A have a pool?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not have a pool.
Does 742 Gunter St - A have accessible units?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not have accessible units.
Does 742 Gunter St - A have units with dishwashers?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 742 Gunter St - A have units with air conditioning?
No, 742 Gunter St - A does not have units with air conditioning.
