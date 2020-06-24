Rent Calculator
Last updated April 11 2019 at 4:43 PM
7415 Vintage Hills
7415 Vintage Hills Drive
Location
7415 Vintage Hills Drive, Austin, TX 78723
University Hills
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7415 Vintage Hills have any available units?
7415 Vintage Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 7415 Vintage Hills currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Vintage Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Vintage Hills pet-friendly?
No, 7415 Vintage Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 7415 Vintage Hills offer parking?
No, 7415 Vintage Hills does not offer parking.
Does 7415 Vintage Hills have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Vintage Hills does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Vintage Hills have a pool?
No, 7415 Vintage Hills does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Vintage Hills have accessible units?
No, 7415 Vintage Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Vintage Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Vintage Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7415 Vintage Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 7415 Vintage Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
