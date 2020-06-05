739 W. WILLIAM CANNON

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park on-site laundry pool 24hr laundry bbq/grill google fiber internet access

Live near S. 1st and William Cannon in this delightful, modern, affordable property. The interiors here are beautiful and feature faux wood blinds, walk-in closets, enclosed patios, elevated ceilings and Google Fiber is available. Some units have a washer and dryer, fireplace, or back yards. The community is equipped with a Wi-Fi lounge, shimmering pool, pet park, BBQ/picnic area, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities. There's no breed or weight limit on dogs so bring along the whole family! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.