739 W. WILLIAM CANNON
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:21 AM

739 W. WILLIAM CANNON

739 West William Cannon Drive · (512) 318-2859
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

739 West William Cannon Drive, Austin, TX 78745

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$899

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 518 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
on-site laundry
pool
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
google fiber
internet access
Live near S. 1st and William Cannon in this delightful, modern, affordable property. The interiors here are beautiful and feature faux wood blinds, walk-in closets, enclosed patios, elevated ceilings and Google Fiber is available. Some units have a washer and dryer, fireplace, or back yards. The community is equipped with a Wi-Fi lounge, shimmering pool, pet park, BBQ/picnic area, business center and 24-hour laundry facilities. There's no breed or weight limit on dogs so bring along the whole family! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON have any available units?
739 W. WILLIAM CANNON has a unit available for $899 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON have?
Some of 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON currently offering any rent specials?
739 W. WILLIAM CANNON isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON pet-friendly?
Yes, 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON is pet friendly.
Does 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON offer parking?
No, 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON does not offer parking.
Does 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON have a pool?
Yes, 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON has a pool.
Does 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON have accessible units?
No, 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON does not have accessible units.
Does 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON have units with dishwashers?
No, 739 W. WILLIAM CANNON does not have units with dishwashers.
