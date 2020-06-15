733 Patterson Ave

Amenities
Beautiful town home in Downtown Austin! - Beautiful double master with additional half bath 3-story luxury townhouse located within downtown Austin in the highly desired Clarksville area. Blocks from WestLynn restaurants, coffee shops, Clarksville park pool, Fresh plus grocery store, W. 6th Street downtown and Ladybird lake trail. Features include a fireplace, 2-car garage, hand-scraped hardwood floors gourmet kitchen with a stainless steal appliances. AISD Schools (Mathews, O'Henry, Austin) Small pets negotiable. $400 pet deposit. Virtual showings until late May, 2020. Available June 1, 2020.
(RLNE3986813)