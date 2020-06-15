All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 733 Patterson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
733 Patterson Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

733 Patterson Ave

733 Patterson Avenue · (512) 953-5799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Clarksville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

733 Patterson Avenue, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 733 Patterson Ave · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
pool
garage
Beautiful town home in Downtown Austin! - Beautiful double master with additional half bath 3-story luxury townhouse located within downtown Austin in the highly desired Clarksville area. Blocks from WestLynn restaurants, coffee shops, Clarksville park pool, Fresh plus grocery store, W. 6th Street downtown and Ladybird lake trail. Features include a fireplace, 2-car garage, hand-scraped hardwood floors gourmet kitchen with a stainless steal appliances. AISD Schools (Mathews, O'Henry, Austin) Small pets negotiable. $400 pet deposit. Virtual showings until late May, 2020. Available June 1, 2020.

(RLNE3986813)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 733 Patterson Ave have any available units?
733 Patterson Ave has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 733 Patterson Ave have?
Some of 733 Patterson Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 733 Patterson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
733 Patterson Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 733 Patterson Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 733 Patterson Ave is pet friendly.
Does 733 Patterson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 733 Patterson Ave does offer parking.
Does 733 Patterson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 733 Patterson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 733 Patterson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 733 Patterson Ave has a pool.
Does 733 Patterson Ave have accessible units?
No, 733 Patterson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 733 Patterson Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 733 Patterson Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 733 Patterson Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stonecreek Ranch
333 E Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78744
Nob Hill Rentals
2520 Longview St
Austin, TX 78705
Seven
615 W 7th St
Austin, TX 78701
Pearl Lantana
6401 Rialto Blvd
Austin, TX 78735
The Estate on Quarry Lake
4600 Seton Center Pkwy
Austin, TX 78759
Retreat at Barton Creek
3816 S Lamar Blvd
Austin, TX 78704
Short Hills South
8001 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753
Austin City Lights
501 E Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity