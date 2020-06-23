Cute 2 bedroom-1 bathroom DUPLEX (SEPARATE unit from the FRONT) with FRESH updates & READY for quick move-in!! Flooring, interior PAINT, STAINLESS STEEL gas STOVE, DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR!! Sorry NO Pets! Come see it before it's GONE!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7310 Bennett AVE have any available units?
7310 Bennett AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Bennett AVE have?
Some of 7310 Bennett AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Bennett AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Bennett AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.