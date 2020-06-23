All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7310 Bennett AVE

7310 Bennett Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7310 Bennett Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom-1 bathroom DUPLEX (SEPARATE unit from the FRONT) with FRESH updates & READY for quick move-in!! Flooring, interior PAINT, STAINLESS STEEL gas STOVE, DISHWASHER & REFRIGERATOR!! Sorry NO Pets! Come see it before it's GONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7310 Bennett AVE have any available units?
7310 Bennett AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7310 Bennett AVE have?
Some of 7310 Bennett AVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7310 Bennett AVE currently offering any rent specials?
7310 Bennett AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7310 Bennett AVE pet-friendly?
No, 7310 Bennett AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7310 Bennett AVE offer parking?
No, 7310 Bennett AVE does not offer parking.
Does 7310 Bennett AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7310 Bennett AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7310 Bennett AVE have a pool?
No, 7310 Bennett AVE does not have a pool.
Does 7310 Bennett AVE have accessible units?
No, 7310 Bennett AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7310 Bennett AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7310 Bennett AVE has units with dishwashers.
