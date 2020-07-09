7308 Old Bee Caves Rd

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Brand New Luxury Homes in the Texas Hill Country! - Property Id: 139453



**ONE MONTH FREE**



There's something special about Bee Caves Vistas community that gives you a feeling of comfort and elegance. The stunning designs add a touch of elegance with a modern flare. Picture the serenity of more than 20 acres of beautiful landscapes and views available from your unit. At Bee Caves Vistas you have the opportunity to choose from several different architectural floor plans without giving up the space you need. While the beautiful modern town homes provide a distinct living environment, it is our wonderful staff at the Bee Caves Vistas who care for you in every way that truly make your rental experience incredible. We greet each person with a warm smile and recognize the importance of professional, courteous service; our goal is to make you happy and keep you as a long term resident! Please come in and tour the MODEL home today.



*Yards in select units. Pricing varies according to location and premium features. Subject to change.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139453p

Property Id 139453



(RLNE5041731)