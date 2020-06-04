Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7300 Bennet Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7300 Bennet Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7300 Bennet Ave
7300 Bennett Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
St. Johns
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
7300 Bennett Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WATER IS INCLUDED
PET IS OK
PET DEPOSIT & FEE $300.00
NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7300 Bennet Ave have any available units?
7300 Bennet Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7300 Bennet Ave have?
Some of 7300 Bennet Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7300 Bennet Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7300 Bennet Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7300 Bennet Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7300 Bennet Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7300 Bennet Ave offer parking?
Yes, 7300 Bennet Ave does offer parking.
Does 7300 Bennet Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7300 Bennet Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7300 Bennet Ave have a pool?
No, 7300 Bennet Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7300 Bennet Ave have accessible units?
No, 7300 Bennet Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7300 Bennet Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 7300 Bennet Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Travis At The Lake
2208 N. FM 620 Rd
Austin, TX 78734
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Penthouse
1801 Rio Grande St
Austin, TX 78701
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Mesh 2
2103 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Burnet Flats
5453 Burnet Rd
Austin, TX 78756
Lenox Boardwalk
2515 Elmont Dr
Austin, TX 78741
The Mansions at Onion Creek
12000 S IH 35
Austin, TX 78747
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin