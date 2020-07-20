All apartments in Austin
729 E Slaughter Ln
729 E Slaughter Ln

729 Slaughter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

729 Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

w/d hookup
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
bocce court
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
Luxury1BD$940|S.Austin|S.ParkMeadows|PuttingGreen - Property Id: 111666

Community Features: Resort-Style Swimming Pools, Tanning Deck & Multiple Conversation Areas, Courtyard with Relaxation Area and Soothing Water Feature, Outdoor Grilling and Picnic Areas, Golf Putting Green, Dog Park, Bocce Ball Court, Covered Parking and Detached Garages Available, Professionally Equipped Athletic Centers with HDTV. Easy Online Rent Pay. On-site Storage Space Available. Professional On-Site Management and Maintenance, Open Floor Plans. Pet-Friendly and WiFi Available.

Apartment Features: Granite Counter Tops *, Full-Size W/D Connections, Expansive 9' Ceilings, Black Appliances Including Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Built-In Desk w/Internet Accessibility *, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Framed Mirrors in Bathroom, Faux-Wood 2" Blinds, Gourmet Kitchen Island *, Terrace/Balcony, Under Counter Lighting.

512-784-5481
Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent
Apartment Experts
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/111666
Property Id 111666

(RLNE4817318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 E Slaughter Ln have any available units?
729 E Slaughter Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 729 E Slaughter Ln have?
Some of 729 E Slaughter Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 E Slaughter Ln currently offering any rent specials?
729 E Slaughter Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 E Slaughter Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 E Slaughter Ln is pet friendly.
Does 729 E Slaughter Ln offer parking?
Yes, 729 E Slaughter Ln offers parking.
Does 729 E Slaughter Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 729 E Slaughter Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 E Slaughter Ln have a pool?
Yes, 729 E Slaughter Ln has a pool.
Does 729 E Slaughter Ln have accessible units?
No, 729 E Slaughter Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 729 E Slaughter Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 729 E Slaughter Ln has units with dishwashers.
