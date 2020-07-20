729 E Slaughter Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities bocce court courtyard dog park gym parking pool putting green bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub internet access pet friendly

Luxury1BD$940|S.Austin|S.ParkMeadows|PuttingGreen - Property Id: 111666



Community Features: Resort-Style Swimming Pools, Tanning Deck & Multiple Conversation Areas, Courtyard with Relaxation Area and Soothing Water Feature, Outdoor Grilling and Picnic Areas, Golf Putting Green, Dog Park, Bocce Ball Court, Covered Parking and Detached Garages Available, Professionally Equipped Athletic Centers with HDTV. Easy Online Rent Pay. On-site Storage Space Available. Professional On-Site Management and Maintenance, Open Floor Plans. Pet-Friendly and WiFi Available.



Apartment Features: Granite Counter Tops *, Full-Size W/D Connections, Expansive 9' Ceilings, Black Appliances Including Refrigerator w/Icemaker, Built-In Desk w/Internet Accessibility *, Ceiling Fans, Wood-Framed Mirrors in Bathroom, Faux-Wood 2" Blinds, Gourmet Kitchen Island *, Terrace/Balcony, Under Counter Lighting.



512-784-5481

Don Cummings, Real Estate Agent

Apartment Experts

