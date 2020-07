Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

One of a kind duplex in hot area of South Austin! Rare 3 bed, 2 full bath on enormous lot with a huge fenced in backyard! Huge mature trees throughout the property! Kitchen opens to family room. Great for entertaining! SS refrigerator INCLUDED! Recently upgraded pergo wood floors! Spacious master bedroom with walk-in closet! Custom travertine & marble walk-in master shower! Upgraded tile in all wet areas. Attached 1-car garage. Available mid-September!