7216 Via Correto.

Amenities

patio / balcony garage stainless steel fireplace microwave accessible

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Rare 1 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2.5 garage. Absolutely gorgeous 4-side, Country French brick with shabby-chic interior. A grand hallway leads you to a rotunda that opens up to 13' ceilings and an open living area. The grand family room features a wall of windows that looks out over the permanent greenbelt, private back yard. The kitchen features stainless and beautiful, flecked-cream Silestone counters! HUGE master with greenbelt view too! Stunning chandeliers and custom drapes/swags throughout.