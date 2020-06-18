All apartments in Austin
Find more places like
7216 Via Correto.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7216 Via Correto
Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:52 PM

7216 Via Correto

7216 Via Correto Drive · (512) 529-8763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7216 Via Correto Drive, Austin, TX 78749

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,895

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3109 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Rare 1 story, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2.5 garage. Absolutely gorgeous 4-side, Country French brick with shabby-chic interior. A grand hallway leads you to a rotunda that opens up to 13' ceilings and an open living area. The grand family room features a wall of windows that looks out over the permanent greenbelt, private back yard. The kitchen features stainless and beautiful, flecked-cream Silestone counters! HUGE master with greenbelt view too! Stunning chandeliers and custom drapes/swags throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 7216 Via Correto have any available units?
7216 Via Correto has a unit available for $2,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7216 Via Correto have?
Some of 7216 Via Correto's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7216 Via Correto currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Via Correto isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Via Correto pet-friendly?
No, 7216 Via Correto is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7216 Via Correto offer parking?
Yes, 7216 Via Correto does offer parking.
Does 7216 Via Correto have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Via Correto does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Via Correto have a pool?
No, 7216 Via Correto does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Via Correto have accessible units?
Yes, 7216 Via Correto has accessible units.
Does 7216 Via Correto have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 Via Correto does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Gables at the Terrace
2301 S Mopac
Austin, TX 78746
RARE Apartments
6407 Springdale Rd
Austin, TX 78723
Hardrock Canyon
10300 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
High Oaks Apartment Homes
11028 Jollyville Rd
Austin, TX 78759
Somerset Townhomes
6800 Austin Center Blvd
Austin, TX 78731
Landmark at Prescott Woods Apartment Homes
2915 Aftonshire Way
Austin, TX 78748
Saddle Creek Apts
10801 Old Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
Alister Balcones
12215 Hunters Chase Dr
Austin, TX 78729

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXNew Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak HillPleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwoodEast Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's UniversityAustin Community College DistrictConcordia University-TexasThe University of Texas at Austin