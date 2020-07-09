All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

7216 Chimney CORS

7216 Chimney Cors · No Longer Available
Location

7216 Chimney Cors, Austin, TX 78731

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Super cute condo in a fantastic location near Far West Shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7216 Chimney CORS have any available units?
7216 Chimney CORS doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7216 Chimney CORS currently offering any rent specials?
7216 Chimney CORS is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7216 Chimney CORS pet-friendly?
No, 7216 Chimney CORS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7216 Chimney CORS offer parking?
No, 7216 Chimney CORS does not offer parking.
Does 7216 Chimney CORS have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7216 Chimney CORS does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7216 Chimney CORS have a pool?
No, 7216 Chimney CORS does not have a pool.
Does 7216 Chimney CORS have accessible units?
No, 7216 Chimney CORS does not have accessible units.
Does 7216 Chimney CORS have units with dishwashers?
No, 7216 Chimney CORS does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7216 Chimney CORS have units with air conditioning?
No, 7216 Chimney CORS does not have units with air conditioning.

