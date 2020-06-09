7211 Bucknell Dr.

Amenities
Great open layout! Hard surface flooring throughout, no carpet! Updated and gorgeous, plenty of natural light! Kitchen includes granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Bonus Office room/possible 4th bedroom! Gorgeous Master with updated Master bath! Incredible shaded backyard with concrete patio! Backyard also includes stone pathway to Greenbelt!
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: University Hills
YEAR BUILT: 1967
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Bonus Office/Bedroom Room!
- Great location! Close to everything!
- Hard surface flooring throughout, no carpet!
- Updated!
- Incredible backyard with Greenbelt!
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **