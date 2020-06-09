All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7211 Bucknell Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7211 Bucknell Dr.
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:42 PM

7211 Bucknell Dr.

7211 Bucknell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7211 Bucknell Drive, Austin, TX 78723
University Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great open layout! Hard surface flooring throughout, no carpet! Updated and gorgeous, plenty of natural light! Kitchen includes granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Bonus Office room/possible 4th bedroom! Gorgeous Master with updated Master bath! Incredible shaded backyard with concrete patio! Backyard also includes stone pathway to Greenbelt!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: University Hills
YEAR BUILT: 1967

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Bonus Office/Bedroom Room!
- Great location! Close to everything!
- Hard surface flooring throughout, no carpet!
- Updated!
- Incredible backyard with Greenbelt!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7211 Bucknell Dr. have any available units?
7211 Bucknell Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7211 Bucknell Dr. have?
Some of 7211 Bucknell Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7211 Bucknell Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7211 Bucknell Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7211 Bucknell Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7211 Bucknell Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7211 Bucknell Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7211 Bucknell Dr. offers parking.
Does 7211 Bucknell Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7211 Bucknell Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7211 Bucknell Dr. have a pool?
No, 7211 Bucknell Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7211 Bucknell Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7211 Bucknell Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7211 Bucknell Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7211 Bucknell Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Families 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Park at Monterey Oaks
4701 Monterey Oaks Blvd
Austin, TX 78749
Lamar Place
6309 Burns Street
Austin, TX 78752
Gables West Avenue
300 West Ave
Austin, TX 78701
Bell Austin Southwest
3621 W Slaughter Ln
Austin, TX 78749
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
Monterra Luxury Apartments
13401 Legendary Dr
Austin, TX 78727
East Vue Ranch Apartments
460 Bastrop Hwy SB
Austin, TX 78741
Museo
11266 Taylor Draper Ln
Austin, TX 78759

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin