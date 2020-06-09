7211 Bucknell Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Great open layout! Hard surface flooring throughout, no carpet! Updated and gorgeous, plenty of natural light! Kitchen includes granite counter-tops and stainless steel appliances! Bonus Office room/possible 4th bedroom! Gorgeous Master with updated Master bath! Incredible shaded backyard with concrete patio! Backyard also includes stone pathway to Greenbelt!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: University Hills

YEAR BUILT: 1967



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Bonus Office/Bedroom Room!

- Great location! Close to everything!

- Hard surface flooring throughout, no carpet!

- Updated!

- Incredible backyard with Greenbelt!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **