All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7204 Hartnell DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 30
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7204 Hartnell DR
7204 Hartnell Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7204 Hartnell Drive, Austin, TX 78723
University Hills
Amenities
patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Beautiful complete 3/2 remodel one story modern home with private back yard in heart of east Austin ready to move in. Great access to downtown, Muller and major tech companies
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7204 Hartnell DR have any available units?
7204 Hartnell DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 7204 Hartnell DR currently offering any rent specials?
7204 Hartnell DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7204 Hartnell DR pet-friendly?
No, 7204 Hartnell DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 7204 Hartnell DR offer parking?
No, 7204 Hartnell DR does not offer parking.
Does 7204 Hartnell DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7204 Hartnell DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7204 Hartnell DR have a pool?
No, 7204 Hartnell DR does not have a pool.
Does 7204 Hartnell DR have accessible units?
No, 7204 Hartnell DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7204 Hartnell DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7204 Hartnell DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7204 Hartnell DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7204 Hartnell DR does not have units with air conditioning.
