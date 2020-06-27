All apartments in Austin
7200 Mitra Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 10:30 PM

7200 Mitra Drive

7200 Mitra Drive · No Longer Available
7200 Mitra Drive, Austin, TX 78739

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Greenbelt & Golf course lot; 5 bedrooms+office/ 2 living rooms /3 car garage. Kitchen: Granite counters, island, SS appliances. Master on main has garden tub w/sep shower & giant walk-in closet. Family room has soaring ceilings & 2-story windows revealing serene greenbelt setting. 2nd master suite upstairs+2 additional bedrooms. Tons of storage! private backyard w/covered patio.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $3,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Does 7200 Mitra Drive have any available units?
7200 Mitra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7200 Mitra Drive have?
Some of 7200 Mitra Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7200 Mitra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7200 Mitra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7200 Mitra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7200 Mitra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7200 Mitra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7200 Mitra Drive offers parking.
Does 7200 Mitra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7200 Mitra Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7200 Mitra Drive have a pool?
No, 7200 Mitra Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7200 Mitra Drive have accessible units?
No, 7200 Mitra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7200 Mitra Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7200 Mitra Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
