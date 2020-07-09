Rent Calculator
715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715
715 Slaughter Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
715 Slaughter Ln, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
pet friendly
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** 2 Bed 2 Bath (B3): 2 bed, 2 baths, 1160 sq ft, $1545 ***
Welcome to Landmark Southpark!br/
Pets Allowed:
* Cat
* Dog
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 have any available units?
715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 currently offering any rent specials?
715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 is pet friendly.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 offer parking?
Yes, 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 offers parking.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 have a pool?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 does not have a pool.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 have accessible units?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 does not have accessible units.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln Unit: 715 does not have units with air conditioning.
