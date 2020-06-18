Rent Calculator
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
715 W Slaughter Ln
715 West Slaughter Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
715 West Slaughter Lane, Austin, TX 78748
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** 3 Bed 2 Bath (C2): 3 bed, 2 baths, 1388 sq ft, $1805 ***
Welcome to Landmark Southpark!br/
Pets Allowed:
* Cat
* Dog
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln have any available units?
715 W Slaughter Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 715 W Slaughter Ln currently offering any rent specials?
715 W Slaughter Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 715 W Slaughter Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 715 W Slaughter Ln is pet friendly.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln offer parking?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln does not offer parking.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln have a pool?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln does not have a pool.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln have accessible units?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 715 W Slaughter Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 715 W Slaughter Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
