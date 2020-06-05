All apartments in Austin
711 W 26th St #703
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

711 W 26th St #703

711 West 26th Street · (737) 215-4630
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

711 West 26th Street, Austin, TX 78705
West University

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 711 W 26th St #703 · Avail. Jul 8

$1,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1045 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
711 W 26th St #703 Available 07/08/20 Top Floor, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo in West Campus - Top Floor, 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo in West Campus ~ Modern, Island Kitchen with Granite Countertops ~ Vinyl Woodgrain Floors Throughout ~ Private Balcony with a Great View of the UT Tower & Stadium ~ Walk to UT ~ Resident Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting ~ Apply Online @ www.AustinVestors.com

(RLNE3806531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 W 26th St #703 have any available units?
711 W 26th St #703 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 W 26th St #703 have?
Some of 711 W 26th St #703's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 W 26th St #703 currently offering any rent specials?
711 W 26th St #703 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 W 26th St #703 pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 W 26th St #703 is pet friendly.
Does 711 W 26th St #703 offer parking?
No, 711 W 26th St #703 does not offer parking.
Does 711 W 26th St #703 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 W 26th St #703 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 W 26th St #703 have a pool?
No, 711 W 26th St #703 does not have a pool.
Does 711 W 26th St #703 have accessible units?
No, 711 W 26th St #703 does not have accessible units.
Does 711 W 26th St #703 have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 W 26th St #703 does not have units with dishwashers.
