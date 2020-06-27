Rent Calculator
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7109 Teya
Last updated October 21 2019 at 7:50 PM
1 of 28
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
7109 Teya
7109 Teya Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
7109 Teya Court, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7109 Teya have any available units?
7109 Teya doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
What amenities does 7109 Teya have?
Some of 7109 Teya's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 7109 Teya currently offering any rent specials?
7109 Teya is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7109 Teya pet-friendly?
No, 7109 Teya is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 7109 Teya offer parking?
Yes, 7109 Teya offers parking.
Does 7109 Teya have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7109 Teya does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7109 Teya have a pool?
No, 7109 Teya does not have a pool.
Does 7109 Teya have accessible units?
Yes, 7109 Teya has accessible units.
Does 7109 Teya have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7109 Teya has units with dishwashers.
