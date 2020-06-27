All apartments in Austin
7104 Gentle Oak DR
7104 Gentle Oak DR

7104 Gentle Oak Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7104 Gentle Oak Drive, Austin, TX 78749
West Oak Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
1 STORY , 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, OFFICE, 2 CAR GARAGE IN VILLAGE OF WESTERN OAKS. TOTALLY REMODELED, ALL NEW APPLIANCES, INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, NEW FLOORING (TILE, WOOD, CARPET). CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Gentle Oak DR have any available units?
7104 Gentle Oak DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7104 Gentle Oak DR have?
Some of 7104 Gentle Oak DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 Gentle Oak DR currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Gentle Oak DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Gentle Oak DR pet-friendly?
No, 7104 Gentle Oak DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7104 Gentle Oak DR offer parking?
Yes, 7104 Gentle Oak DR offers parking.
Does 7104 Gentle Oak DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7104 Gentle Oak DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Gentle Oak DR have a pool?
No, 7104 Gentle Oak DR does not have a pool.
Does 7104 Gentle Oak DR have accessible units?
Yes, 7104 Gentle Oak DR has accessible units.
Does 7104 Gentle Oak DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7104 Gentle Oak DR has units with dishwashers.
