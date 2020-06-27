7104 Gentle Oak Drive, Austin, TX 78749 West Oak Hill
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
1 STORY , 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, OFFICE, 2 CAR GARAGE IN VILLAGE OF WESTERN OAKS. TOTALLY REMODELED, ALL NEW APPLIANCES, INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR PAINT, NEW FLOORING (TILE, WOOD, CARPET). CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7104 Gentle Oak DR have any available units?
7104 Gentle Oak DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7104 Gentle Oak DR have?
Some of 7104 Gentle Oak DR's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 Gentle Oak DR currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Gentle Oak DR is not currently offering any rent specials.