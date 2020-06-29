7104 Boniface LN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities accessible parking pool garage

4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, 2,162 square feet. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included in lease. Full sprinkler system. Fireplace. Formal Dining. Large backyard with deck. Mature trees. Quiet street. Recent paint. Natural gas. Master with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Managed by local owner. Close to Domain, Arboretum, eateries, shopping, Costco, Trader Joes, Wholefoods. Top-rated RRISD schools. Access to Rattan Creek Park and Pool. 1 mile from Apple.