Last updated May 19 2020 at 4:06 PM

7104 Boniface LN

7104 Boniface Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7104 Boniface Lane, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
garage
4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living areas, 2 car garage, 2,162 square feet. Refrigerator, Washer, Dryer included in lease. Full sprinkler system. Fireplace. Formal Dining. Large backyard with deck. Mature trees. Quiet street. Recent paint. Natural gas. Master with double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, walk-in closet. Managed by local owner. Close to Domain, Arboretum, eateries, shopping, Costco, Trader Joes, Wholefoods. Top-rated RRISD schools. Access to Rattan Creek Park and Pool. 1 mile from Apple.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7104 Boniface LN have any available units?
7104 Boniface LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7104 Boniface LN have?
Some of 7104 Boniface LN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7104 Boniface LN currently offering any rent specials?
7104 Boniface LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7104 Boniface LN pet-friendly?
No, 7104 Boniface LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7104 Boniface LN offer parking?
Yes, 7104 Boniface LN offers parking.
Does 7104 Boniface LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7104 Boniface LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7104 Boniface LN have a pool?
Yes, 7104 Boniface LN has a pool.
Does 7104 Boniface LN have accessible units?
Yes, 7104 Boniface LN has accessible units.
Does 7104 Boniface LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7104 Boniface LN has units with dishwashers.

