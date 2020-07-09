7103 Guadalupe Street

Amenities
Very Spacious 4/2 Single-Story House in Excellent Central Location! - NO CARPET, original hardwood floors throughout, large updated kitchen with plenty of storage & countertop space, Stainless steel appliances! Fridge, Washer/Dryer! All bedrooms are very large! Huge backyard. Trendy area - walking distance to restaurants, bars, coffee shops, grocery, ACC Campus/Highland Mall, Crestview Station, MetroRail, & MetroBus lines. Perfect location close to Mopac, I-35, 183, minutes to downtown, UT, and Domain.
(RLNE5870064)