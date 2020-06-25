Quaint duplex right off E St Johns. Close access to I-35, 183 and 290. Quick and easy application process! Quaint duplex right off E St Johns. Close access to I-35, 183 and 290. Quick and easy application process!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7102 Meador - B have any available units?
7102 Meador - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
What amenities does 7102 Meador - B have?
Some of 7102 Meador - B's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7102 Meador - B currently offering any rent specials?
7102 Meador - B is not currently offering any rent specials.