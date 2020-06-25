All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 16 2019 at 4:44 AM

7102 Meador - B

7102 Meador Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7102 Meador Avenue, Austin, TX 78752
St. Johns

Amenities

on-site laundry
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Quaint duplex right off E St Johns. Close access to I-35, 183 and 290. Quick and easy application process!
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7102 Meador - B have any available units?
7102 Meador - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7102 Meador - B have?
Some of 7102 Meador - B's amenities include on-site laundry, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7102 Meador - B currently offering any rent specials?
7102 Meador - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7102 Meador - B pet-friendly?
No, 7102 Meador - B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7102 Meador - B offer parking?
No, 7102 Meador - B does not offer parking.
Does 7102 Meador - B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7102 Meador - B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7102 Meador - B have a pool?
No, 7102 Meador - B does not have a pool.
Does 7102 Meador - B have accessible units?
No, 7102 Meador - B does not have accessible units.
Does 7102 Meador - B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7102 Meador - B does not have units with dishwashers.
