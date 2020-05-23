All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 3 2020 at 4:30 PM

7101 Shumard CIR

7101 Shumard Circle · (512) 623-6595
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7101 Shumard Circle, Austin, TX 78759
Laurel Oaks

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1888 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
accessible
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
For the safety of tenants, please wear new gloves & a mask when showing. Please read/execute attached COVID-19 Disc./Showing instr. before showing. Contact agent if unable to comply. Contemporary style home located in Oak Forest. Features open floor plan, kitchen open to living area w/wall of windows & bamboo flooring. Very private backyard, 2 decks, mature trees & private fencing. Yard maintenance included in rent. Apply at Go4Rent,complete online lease app, upload supporting docs, & pay app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Shumard CIR have any available units?
7101 Shumard CIR has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7101 Shumard CIR have?
Some of 7101 Shumard CIR's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7101 Shumard CIR currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Shumard CIR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Shumard CIR pet-friendly?
No, 7101 Shumard CIR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7101 Shumard CIR offer parking?
Yes, 7101 Shumard CIR does offer parking.
Does 7101 Shumard CIR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Shumard CIR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Shumard CIR have a pool?
No, 7101 Shumard CIR does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Shumard CIR have accessible units?
Yes, 7101 Shumard CIR has accessible units.
Does 7101 Shumard CIR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7101 Shumard CIR has units with dishwashers.
