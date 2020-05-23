7101 Shumard CIR

Amenities
For the safety of tenants, please wear new gloves & a mask when showing. Please read/execute attached COVID-19 Disc./Showing instr. before showing. Contact agent if unable to comply. Contemporary style home located in Oak Forest. Features open floor plan, kitchen open to living area w/wall of windows & bamboo flooring. Very private backyard, 2 decks, mature trees & private fencing. Yard maintenance included in rent. Apply at Go4Rent,complete online lease app, upload supporting docs, & pay app fee.