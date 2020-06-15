All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 7101 Alegre Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
7101 Alegre Pass
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:00 PM

7101 Alegre Pass

7101 Alegre Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7101 Alegre Pass, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
South Austin: 3 Bd 2.5 BA house for rent - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with approx 1550 sqft. Great open floor plan, large backyard, utility room upstairs, island in kitchen. Close to downtown, shopping, and entertainment!!

(RLNE2774752)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7101 Alegre Pass have any available units?
7101 Alegre Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 7101 Alegre Pass currently offering any rent specials?
7101 Alegre Pass isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7101 Alegre Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 7101 Alegre Pass is pet friendly.
Does 7101 Alegre Pass offer parking?
No, 7101 Alegre Pass does not offer parking.
Does 7101 Alegre Pass have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7101 Alegre Pass does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7101 Alegre Pass have a pool?
No, 7101 Alegre Pass does not have a pool.
Does 7101 Alegre Pass have accessible units?
No, 7101 Alegre Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 7101 Alegre Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 7101 Alegre Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7101 Alegre Pass have units with air conditioning?
No, 7101 Alegre Pass does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor on the Lake
43 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
The Element Austin
1500 Royal Crest Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Logans Mill
1912 E William Cannon Dr
Austin, TX 78744
Griffis Lakeline Station
13425 Ranch Road 620 N
Austin, TX 78729
University Quarters
2801 Hamphill Park
Austin, TX 78705
Coldwater
1717 Toomey Rd
Austin, TX 78704
Mosaic at Mueller
4600 Mueller Blvd
Austin, TX 78723
Polaris on the Park
1720 Woodward St
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin