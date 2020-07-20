All apartments in Austin
7100 Thannas Way
Last updated June 21 2019 at 9:38 AM

7100 Thannas Way

7100 Thannas Way · No Longer Available
Location

7100 Thannas Way, Austin, TX 78744

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fire pit
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
garage
7100 Thannas Way Available 07/03/19 Nicely Upgraded FOUR bedroom Home in South Austin - This FOUR bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan, lots of tile floors, and arch details throughout. The spacious eat-in kitchen is open to the family room, and has a bar height counter that's perfect for entertaining.

All the bedrooms have ceiling fans and one of the four bedrooms is tiled so it can be used as a bedroom or an office.

The front-load washer and dryer are included!

The back yard has a fire pit perfect for Spring and Fall nights, and there is plenty of storage with the side-entry one car garage.

(RLNE4911545)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7100 Thannas Way have any available units?
7100 Thannas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 7100 Thannas Way have?
Some of 7100 Thannas Way's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7100 Thannas Way currently offering any rent specials?
7100 Thannas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7100 Thannas Way pet-friendly?
No, 7100 Thannas Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 7100 Thannas Way offer parking?
Yes, 7100 Thannas Way offers parking.
Does 7100 Thannas Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7100 Thannas Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7100 Thannas Way have a pool?
No, 7100 Thannas Way does not have a pool.
Does 7100 Thannas Way have accessible units?
No, 7100 Thannas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7100 Thannas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 7100 Thannas Way does not have units with dishwashers.
