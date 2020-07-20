Amenities
7100 Thannas Way Available 07/03/19 Nicely Upgraded FOUR bedroom Home in South Austin - This FOUR bedroom, 2 bathroom home features an open floor plan, lots of tile floors, and arch details throughout. The spacious eat-in kitchen is open to the family room, and has a bar height counter that's perfect for entertaining.
All the bedrooms have ceiling fans and one of the four bedrooms is tiled so it can be used as a bedroom or an office.
The front-load washer and dryer are included!
The back yard has a fire pit perfect for Spring and Fall nights, and there is plenty of storage with the side-entry one car garage.
